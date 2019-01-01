|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Aperam (OTCPK: APEMY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Aperam.
There is no analysis for Aperam
The stock price for Aperam (OTCPK: APEMY) is $56.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:10:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2012.
Aperam does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Aperam.
Aperam is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.