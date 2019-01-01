Aperam SA is a Luxembourg-based stainless and specialty steel producer. The company primarily operates through three segments. Its stainless and electrical steel segment produces a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products, and also owns a subsidiary that produces charcoal, which substitutes coke in production. Its service and solutions segment markets the company's products and provides customized steel transformation services. Its alloys and specialties segment produces nickel alloys and certain specific stainless steels. The company's downstream sectors include aerospace, automotive, catering, construction, household appliances and electrical engineering, industrial processes, medical, and oil and gas industries. It generates most of its revenue from the Americas and Europe.