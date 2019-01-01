AEON Co Ltd is the holding company of Aeon Group, integrated Japanese retailer, and is active not only in Japan but also throughout countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China. The business is segmented in four main divisions: supermarket and discount store, drugstore and pharmacy, shopping-center development, and financial sevices. The company's core operations are general merchandise store, supermarket, and convenience-store operations. Aeon is also active in specialty store operations, shopping-center development and operations, and credit card business and services.