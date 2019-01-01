QQQ
AEON Co Ltd is the holding company of Aeon Group, integrated Japanese retailer, and is active not only in Japan but also throughout countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China. The business is segmented in four main divisions: supermarket and discount store, drugstore and pharmacy, shopping-center development, and financial sevices. The company's core operations are general merchandise store, supermarket, and convenience-store operations. Aeon is also active in specialty store operations, shopping-center development and operations, and credit card business and services.

AEON Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AEON Co (AONNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AEON Co (OTCPK: AONNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AEON Co's (AONNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AEON Co.

Q

What is the target price for AEON Co (AONNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AEON Co

Q

Current Stock Price for AEON Co (AONNF)?

A

The stock price for AEON Co (OTCPK: AONNF) is $23.31033 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:13:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AEON Co (AONNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AEON Co.

Q

When is AEON Co (OTCPK:AONNF) reporting earnings?

A

AEON Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AEON Co (AONNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AEON Co.

Q

What sector and industry does AEON Co (AONNF) operate in?

A

AEON Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.