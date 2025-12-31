Anghami (ANGH) Stock Soars On Strong Results, Subscriber Growth

Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares are trading sharply higher Wednesday morning after posting strong first-half 2025 results and highlighting its tie-up with Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) . Here’s what investors need to know.

Anghami shares are powering higher. Why is ANGH stock surging?

Topline Nearly Doubles

For the six months ended June 30, revenue rose 97% year over year to $48.4 million, driven by OSN+ integration and subscription income of $43 million. Paying subscribers doubled to 3.54 million and total registered users topped 120 million across the MENA region.

Meanwhile, heavy OSN+ acquisition and integration spending kept Anghami loss-making, with a $37.1 million deficit for the period. Earlier in 2025, Warner Bros. Discovery invested $57 million in OSN Streaming Ltd., Anghami's majority owner, securing exclusive HBO and Max Originals for the service.

Outlook and Stock View

Management sees revenue growth continuing in the second half but says integration costs will pressure margins until scale benefits and cost controls are realized. The company's market value stood around $21 million as of Tuesday’s close.

With ANGH still down sharply over 12 months and trading near its 52-week low, investors must weigh rapid revenue gains against continued losses and execution risk.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, ANGH shows bullish short- and medium-term price trends while its long-term trend remains bearish, offering traders insight into near-term momentum versus longer-term weakness.

ANGH Price Action: Anghami shares were up 63.79% at $3.80 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The technical outlook appears favorable, given the recent price action and volume dynamics. However, traders should remain cautious of potential pullbacks, as the stock is currently below its longer-term average price levels, which may indicate some underlying selling pressure if momentum wanes.

As the market digests this sharp rise, it will be essential to monitor both the broader market conditions and any news or developments related to Anghami that could influence investor sentiment.

Image: Shutterstock