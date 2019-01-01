ñol

Atlis Motor Vehicles
(NASDAQ:AMV)
$4.4899
0.5599[14.25%]
At close: Dec 23
$3.81
-0.6799[-15.14%]
After Hours: 9:02AM EDT
Day Range3.742 - 4.52052 Wk Range3.910 - 243.990Open / Close3.990 / 4.490Float / Outstanding9.686M / 9.706M
Vol / Avg.103.497K / 274.489KMkt Cap43.579MP/E-50d Avg. Price10.550
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float9.686MEPS-9.542

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The Atlis innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks for individual and fleet use in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries.
Q

How do I buy Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ: AMV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Atlis Motor Vehicles's (AMV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ: AMV) was reported by Maxim Group on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting AMV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 234.08% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV)?

A

The stock price for Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ: AMV) is $4.4899 last updated Today at December 23, 2022, 8:59 PM UTC.

Q

Does Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlis Motor Vehicles.

Q

When is Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) reporting earnings?

A

Atlis Motor Vehicles does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlis Motor Vehicles.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV) operate in?

A

Atlis Motor Vehicles is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.