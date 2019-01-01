|Day Range3.742 - 4.520
|52 Wk Range3.910 - 243.990
|Open / Close3.990 / 4.490
|Float / Outstanding9.686M / 9.706M
|Vol / Avg.103.497K / 274.489K
|Mkt Cap43.579M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price10.550
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float9.686M
|EPS-9.542
Atlis Motor Vehicles Stock (NASDAQ: AMV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
You can purchase shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ: AMV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Atlis Motor Vehicles’s space includes: Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX), Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN), Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI), Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX).
The latest price target for Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ: AMV) was reported by Maxim Group on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting AMV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 234.08% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ: AMV) is $4.4899 last updated Today at December 23, 2022, 8:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Atlis Motor Vehicles.
Atlis Motor Vehicles does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Atlis Motor Vehicles.
Atlis Motor Vehicles is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.