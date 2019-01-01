QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Alternet Systems Inc is engaged in digital payments and data analytics, micro-segmentation, and marketing intelligence. The company's target markets include the mass consumer goods, payments, financial services, and telecommunications sectors.

Alternet Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alternet Systems (ALYI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alternet Systems (OTCPK: ALYI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alternet Systems's (ALYI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alternet Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Alternet Systems (ALYI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alternet Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Alternet Systems (ALYI)?

A

The stock price for Alternet Systems (OTCPK: ALYI) is $0.0093 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alternet Systems (ALYI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alternet Systems.

Q

When is Alternet Systems (OTCPK:ALYI) reporting earnings?

A

Alternet Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alternet Systems (ALYI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alternet Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Alternet Systems (ALYI) operate in?

A

Alternet Systems is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.