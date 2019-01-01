QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.65 - 1.92
Vol / Avg.
5.3K/14.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.6 - 4.5
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.65
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
604.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aker Carbon Capture AS is a carbon capture technology provider. The company's proprietary carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2. This process can be applied on emissions from various sources, from gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries. Its products and services include Just Catch, Offshore Just Catch, Big Catch, Mobile Test Unit - Rental service, CO2 for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and Storage Practice.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aker Carbon Capture Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aker Carbon Capture (AKCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aker Carbon Capture (OTCQX: AKCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aker Carbon Capture's (AKCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aker Carbon Capture.

Q

What is the target price for Aker Carbon Capture (AKCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aker Carbon Capture

Q

Current Stock Price for Aker Carbon Capture (AKCCF)?

A

The stock price for Aker Carbon Capture (OTCQX: AKCCF) is $1.721 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:29:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aker Carbon Capture (AKCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aker Carbon Capture.

Q

When is Aker Carbon Capture (OTCQX:AKCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Aker Carbon Capture does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aker Carbon Capture (AKCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aker Carbon Capture.

Q

What sector and industry does Aker Carbon Capture (AKCCF) operate in?

A

Aker Carbon Capture is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.