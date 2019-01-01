Aker Carbon Capture AS is a carbon capture technology provider. The company's proprietary carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2. This process can be applied on emissions from various sources, from gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries. Its products and services include Just Catch, Offshore Just Catch, Big Catch, Mobile Test Unit - Rental service, CO2 for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and Storage Practice.