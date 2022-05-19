Aurion Resources Buys Land Package In Finland - Seeks To Consolidate Prospective Gold Camp

Canadian exploration company Aurion Resources Ltd. AU AIRRF has agreed to acquire the Keulakkopää exploration permit in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, Finland.

What Happened: Aurion agreed with Sakumpu Exploration OY, a 100% held subsidiary of S2 Resources, to acquire the exploration permit.

Aurion will issue 200 thousand common shares to S2 as consideration for the acquisition.

The Keulakkopää permit comprises two separate areas totaling 6.4 km2 and is located approximately halfway between Aamurusko Discovery and the 3.95 Moz Ikkari Deposit.

Why It’s Important: Aurion noted the Keulakkopää exploration permit area further expands and consolidates its wholly-owned Risti property, which already hosts several recent gold discoveries.

Price Action: AU shares closed higher by 2.60% at C$0.79 on TSXV on Thursday.

Photo Via Company