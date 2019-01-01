Capital A Bhd, formerly AirAsia Group Bhd provides air transportation throughout Asia. The airline operator focuses on delivering lower fares without a host of other amenities. It does not provide frequent-flyer miles or airport lounges, but looks to cater affordable transportation to all customers. In-flight meals and drinks are additional purchases available to customers. All short and long-haul flights are nonstop, and the company focuses on high frequency and high turnaround of flights. Operating segments are grouped by geographic regions. Revenue derived from Malaysia makes up the majority of revenue, but the company does hold material operations in several Asian regions.