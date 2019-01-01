QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/18.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 2.96
Mkt Cap
832.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
4.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Capital A Bhd, formerly AirAsia Group Bhd provides air transportation throughout Asia. The airline operator focuses on delivering lower fares without a host of other amenities. It does not provide frequent-flyer miles or airport lounges, but looks to cater affordable transportation to all customers. In-flight meals and drinks are additional purchases available to customers. All short and long-haul flights are nonstop, and the company focuses on high frequency and high turnaround of flights. Operating segments are grouped by geographic regions. Revenue derived from Malaysia makes up the majority of revenue, but the company does hold material operations in several Asian regions.

Capital A Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capital A (AIABF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capital A (OTCEM: AIABF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capital A's (AIABF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capital A.

Q

What is the target price for Capital A (AIABF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capital A

Q

Current Stock Price for Capital A (AIABF)?

A

The stock price for Capital A (OTCEM: AIABF) is $0.2 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:34:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capital A (AIABF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capital A.

Q

When is Capital A (OTCEM:AIABF) reporting earnings?

A

Capital A does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capital A (AIABF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capital A.

Q

What sector and industry does Capital A (AIABF) operate in?

A

Capital A is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.