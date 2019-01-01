Capital A (OTC:AIABF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$811.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Capital A using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Capital A Questions & Answers
When is Capital A (OTCEM:AIABF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Capital A
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Capital A (OTCEM:AIABF)?
There are no earnings for Capital A
What were Capital A’s (OTCEM:AIABF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Capital A
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.