Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Agritek To Rebrand As 'iBet Gaming' As It Steps Into Esports Industry
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 22, 2020 3:47pm   Comments
Share:
Agritek To Rebrand As 'iBet Gaming' As It Steps Into Esports Industry

It seems that the esports industry is more popular than ever. This week, two cannabis-related companies have decided to become part of it.

CannCentral's parent company, Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY), reported Tuesday it's beta-launching an e-gaming platform.

Cannabis-focused real estate investor, Agritek Holdings Inc. (OTC: AGTK), went one step further with filing a 14-C Information statement with the US SEC regarding its board action to change the name of the company to “iBet Gaming Corporation,” according to Wednesday’s press release.

Agritek aims to amend the corporate articles also as it steps into the esports world, and believes this transition will reward its investors and shareholders.

Furthermore, the company applied to uplist from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB exchange, looking forward to attracting more investors.

B. Michael Friedman, the company’s CEO, called it "perfect timing."

“We continue to see a positive response in our marketplace and increase in value to our common stock as a result of our recent announcement and change in business," he added. "We look forward to communicating to our shareholders and new investors our announcements as to our newly acquired eSports contracts and assets, achievements and partners within the eSports sector as we await final approvals to our corporate actions.”

Agritek opened Wednesday at 5 cents a share — down 3.64% from Tuesday's close.

Photo courtesy of Agritek

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGTK)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: eSportsCannabis News Sports Markets Tech Media General

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$273.17
-8.59
- 3.05%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.29
-0.27
- 2.34%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.39
-0.082
- 1.83%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.90
-0.1178
- 1.47%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
see all