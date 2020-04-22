Agritek To Rebrand As 'iBet Gaming' As It Steps Into Esports Industry

It seems that the esports industry is more popular than ever. This week, two cannabis-related companies have decided to become part of it.

CannCentral's parent company, Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY), reported Tuesday it's beta-launching an e-gaming platform.

Cannabis-focused real estate investor, Agritek Holdings Inc. (OTC: AGTK), went one step further with filing a 14-C Information statement with the US SEC regarding its board action to change the name of the company to “iBet Gaming Corporation,” according to Wednesday’s press release.

Agritek aims to amend the corporate articles also as it steps into the esports world, and believes this transition will reward its investors and shareholders.

Furthermore, the company applied to uplist from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB exchange, looking forward to attracting more investors.

B. Michael Friedman, the company’s CEO, called it "perfect timing."

“We continue to see a positive response in our marketplace and increase in value to our common stock as a result of our recent announcement and change in business," he added. "We look forward to communicating to our shareholders and new investors our announcements as to our newly acquired eSports contracts and assets, achievements and partners within the eSports sector as we await final approvals to our corporate actions.”

Agritek opened Wednesday at 5 cents a share — down 3.64% from Tuesday's close.

Photo courtesy of Agritek