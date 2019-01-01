|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AF Gruppen (OTCPK: AGRUF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for AF Gruppen.
There is no analysis for AF Gruppen
The stock price for AF Gruppen (OTCPK: AGRUF) is $21.345 last updated Tue Jul 27 2021 13:49:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AF Gruppen.
AF Gruppen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for AF Gruppen.
AF Gruppen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.