There is no Press for this Ticker
AF Gruppen ASA A is one of Norway's leading contracting and industrial groups. It provides civil engineering and services geared toward environmental, building, and energy markets. The company conducts projects related to roads, railways, ports, power, and energy development. For buildings and property development, its services span the entire value chain, and resources are utilized for planning and execution. The majority of revenue comes from traditional building activities, including new projects and rehabilitation ventures. Environmental services revolve around demolition, removal, and environmental clean-up of buildings and industrial plants. AF Gruppen's customers are primarily public agencies and private companies.

AF Gruppen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AF Gruppen (AGRUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AF Gruppen (OTCPK: AGRUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AF Gruppen's (AGRUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AF Gruppen.

Q

What is the target price for AF Gruppen (AGRUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AF Gruppen

Q

Current Stock Price for AF Gruppen (AGRUF)?

A

The stock price for AF Gruppen (OTCPK: AGRUF) is $21.345 last updated Tue Jul 27 2021 13:49:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AF Gruppen (AGRUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AF Gruppen.

Q

When is AF Gruppen (OTCPK:AGRUF) reporting earnings?

A

AF Gruppen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AF Gruppen (AGRUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AF Gruppen.

Q

What sector and industry does AF Gruppen (AGRUF) operate in?

A

AF Gruppen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.