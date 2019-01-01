AF Gruppen ASA A is one of Norway's leading contracting and industrial groups. It provides civil engineering and services geared toward environmental, building, and energy markets. The company conducts projects related to roads, railways, ports, power, and energy development. For buildings and property development, its services span the entire value chain, and resources are utilized for planning and execution. The majority of revenue comes from traditional building activities, including new projects and rehabilitation ventures. Environmental services revolve around demolition, removal, and environmental clean-up of buildings and industrial plants. AF Gruppen's customers are primarily public agencies and private companies.