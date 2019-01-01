AF Gruppen (OTC:AGRUF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.8B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of AF Gruppen using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
AF Gruppen Questions & Answers
When is AF Gruppen (OTCPK:AGRUF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for AF Gruppen
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AF Gruppen (OTCPK:AGRUF)?
There are no earnings for AF Gruppen
What were AF Gruppen’s (OTCPK:AGRUF) revenues?
There are no earnings for AF Gruppen
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.