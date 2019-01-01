ñol

AgriFORCE Growing Systems
(NASDAQ:AGRIW)
0.455
-0.03[-6.19%]
At close: May 27
0.5102
0.0552[12.13%]
After Hours: 9:20AM EDT

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRIW), Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AgriFORCE Growing Systems generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRIW) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Q
What date did I need to own AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRIW) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Q
How much per share is the next AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRIW) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Q
What is the dividend yield for AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRIW)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

