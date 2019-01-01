AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN), Dividends

AGNC Investment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AGNC Investment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for AGNC Investment. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.44 on October 15, 2018.
