There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
American Graphite Technologies Inc is a development stage company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Graphite Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Graphite (AGIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Graphite (OTCPK: AGIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Graphite's (AGIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Graphite.

Q

What is the target price for American Graphite (AGIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Graphite

Q

Current Stock Price for American Graphite (AGIN)?

A

The stock price for American Graphite (OTCPK: AGIN) is $0.012 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:28:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Graphite (AGIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Graphite.

Q

When is American Graphite (OTCPK:AGIN) reporting earnings?

A

American Graphite does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Graphite (AGIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Graphite.

Q

What sector and industry does American Graphite (AGIN) operate in?

A

American Graphite is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.