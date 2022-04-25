 Skip to main content

RBC Capital Downgrades AGF Management - Read Why
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 1:15pm   Comments
  • AGF Management Limited (TSX: AGF.B) (OTC: AGFMF) has been downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform by RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan.
  • The analyst also lowered the price target to C$8 from C$8.50.
  • Kwan updated his 12-month objectives on his asset manager coverage universe to reflect expected decreases in AUM this month and slightly lower target multiples in light of recent sector valuation declines.
  • Price Action: AGF.B shares are trading lower by 5.98% at C$7.39 on TSX on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

