RBC Capital Downgrades AGF Management - Read Why
- AGF Management Limited (TSX: AGF.B) (OTC: AGFMF) has been downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform by RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan.
- The analyst also lowered the price target to C$8 from C$8.50.
- Kwan updated his 12-month objectives on his asset manager coverage universe to reflect expected decreases in AUM this month and slightly lower target multiples in light of recent sector valuation declines.
- Price Action: AGF.B shares are trading lower by 5.98% at C$7.39 on TSX on Monday's last check.
