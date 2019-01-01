QQQ
Range
0.27 - 0.27
Vol / Avg.
8K/10.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
112.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.27
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
420.5M
Outstanding
Gensource Potash Corp is a Canada based company focused on developing resource opportunities with a specific focus on potash development. The company owns an interest in the Vanguard area project located in Saskatchewan and the Lazlo project, among others.

Gensource Potash Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gensource Potash (AGCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gensource Potash (OTCPK: AGCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gensource Potash's (AGCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gensource Potash.

Q

What is the target price for Gensource Potash (AGCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gensource Potash

Q

Current Stock Price for Gensource Potash (AGCCF)?

A

The stock price for Gensource Potash (OTCPK: AGCCF) is $0.268 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:43:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gensource Potash (AGCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gensource Potash.

Q

When is Gensource Potash (OTCPK:AGCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Gensource Potash does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gensource Potash (AGCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gensource Potash.

Q

What sector and industry does Gensource Potash (AGCCF) operate in?

A

Gensource Potash is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.