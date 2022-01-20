QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

This Company Is Using Sustainable Fertilizer To Help Fight Food Insecurity

by Jacinta Sherris
January 20, 2022 9:26 AM | 1 min read

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Mike Ferguson, president, and CEO of Gensource Potash Inc. AGCCF spoke at Benzinga’s All Access: Growth Companies For 2022 event. 

Ferguson explained how his company is helping farmers produce bigger and healthier crop yields through potash, a necessary component in fertilizer. He also discussed the production methods the company uses that promote sustainability and set it apart from other potash competitors.

Watch the Full Interview:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Find out more about Sponsored Posts.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Gensource PotashPartner ContentEmerging MarketsCommoditiesMarkets
Get Alerts to Your Inbox
Create a Benzinga.com account for news on the stocks and cryptocurrencies you care about!