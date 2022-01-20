This Company Is Using Sustainable Fertilizer To Help Fight Food Insecurity

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Mike Ferguson, president, and CEO of Gensource Potash Inc. AGCCF spoke at Benzinga’s All Access: Growth Companies For 2022 event.

Ferguson explained how his company is helping farmers produce bigger and healthier crop yields through potash, a necessary component in fertilizer. He also discussed the production methods the company uses that promote sustainability and set it apart from other potash competitors.

Watch the Full Interview:

