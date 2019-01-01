QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Affymax Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, engaged in developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of life-threatening conditions. The company's product includes OMONTYS, an injection for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients on dialysis. OMONTYS is a synthetic, peptide-based erythropoiesis stimulating agent, or ESA, designed to stimulate the production of red blood cells and has been the only once-monthly ESA available to the adult dialysis patient population in the U.S.

Affymax Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Affymax (AFFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Affymax (OTCEM: AFFY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Affymax's (AFFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Affymax.

Q

What is the target price for Affymax (AFFY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Affymax (OTCEM: AFFY) was reported by McNicoll Lewis Vlak on March 19, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.50 expecting AFFY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8096.72% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Affymax (AFFY)?

A

The stock price for Affymax (OTCEM: AFFY) is $0.0061 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Affymax (AFFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Affymax.

Q

When is Affymax (OTCEM:AFFY) reporting earnings?

A

Affymax does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Affymax (AFFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Affymax.

Q

What sector and industry does Affymax (AFFY) operate in?

A

Affymax is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.