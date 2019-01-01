Affymax Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, engaged in developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of life-threatening conditions. The company's product includes OMONTYS, an injection for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients on dialysis. OMONTYS is a synthetic, peptide-based erythropoiesis stimulating agent, or ESA, designed to stimulate the production of red blood cells and has been the only once-monthly ESA available to the adult dialysis patient population in the U.S.