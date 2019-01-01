Affymax (OTC:AFFY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Affymax
Affymax Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Affymax (OTCEM: AFFY) was reported by McNicoll Lewis Vlak on March 19, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.50 expecting AFFY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7964.52% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Affymax (OTCEM: AFFY) was provided by McNicoll Lewis Vlak, and Affymax downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Affymax, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Affymax was filed on March 19, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 19, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Affymax (AFFY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.50. The current price Affymax (AFFY) is trading at is $0.01, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
