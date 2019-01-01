Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp
(NASDAQ:AENT)
$2.68
0[0.00%]
At close: Jul 14
$2.57
-0.1100[-4.10%]
PreMarket: 6:47AM EDT
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.367.000 / 29.326KMkt Cap135.346M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0 - 4.200

Alliance Entertainment Stock (NASDAQ:AENT), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Alliance Entertainment gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Alliance Entertainment's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

4.1K

Short Interest %

0.13%

Days to Cover

1
