Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve
(OTCPK:AEBZY)
0.30
-0.015[-4.76%]
At close: May 27
0.51
0.2100[70.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low0.3 - 0.35
52 Week High/Low0.28 - 0.71
Open / Close0.35 / 0.3
Float / Outstanding- / 3B
Vol / Avg.4.5K / 17.2K
Mkt Cap888.2M
P/E22.66
50d Avg. Price0.38
Div / Yield0.02/7.67%
Payout Ratio179.74
EPS-0.04
Total Float-

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (OTC:AEBZY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$13.8B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Questions & Answers

Q
When is Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (OTCPK:AEBZY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (OTCPK:AEBZY)?
A

There are no earnings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve

Q
What were Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve’s (OTCPK:AEBZY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve

