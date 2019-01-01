ñol

Advent Technologies Hldgs
(NASDAQ:ADN)
1.49
0.10[7.19%]
At close: May 27
1.48
-0.0100[-0.67%]
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low1.38 - 1.52
52 Week High/Low1.31 - 11.21
Open / Close1.4 / 1.49
Float / Outstanding34.1M / 51.6M
Vol / Avg.626.7K / 4M
Mkt Cap76.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.08
Total Float34.1M

Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN), Dividends

Advent Technologies Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Advent Technologies Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Advent Technologies Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advent Technologies Hldgs.

Q
What date did I need to own Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advent Technologies Hldgs.

Q
How much per share is the next Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advent Technologies Hldgs.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advent Technologies Hldgs.

