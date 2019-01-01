ñol

Analog Devices
(NASDAQ:ADI)
167.55
3.55[2.16%]
At close: May 27
167.55
00
After Hours: 4:13PM EDT
Day High/Low164.17 - 168.16
52 Week High/Low143.81 - 191.95
Open / Close165.49 / 167.55
Float / Outstanding517.9M / 519.8M
Vol / Avg.4.9M / 3.7M
Mkt Cap87.1B
P/E50.93
50d Avg. Price160.24
Div / Yield3.04/1.81%
Payout Ratio86.02
EPS0.53
Total Float517.9M

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Dividends

Analog Devices issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Analog Devices generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.86%

Annual Dividend

$3.04

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Analog Devices Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Analog Devices (ADI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Analog Devices. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.76 on June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Analog Devices (ADI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Analog Devices ($ADI) will be on June 9, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Analog Devices (ADI) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Analog Devices (ADI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Analog Devices (ADI) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.76

Q
What is the dividend yield for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)?
A

Analog Devices has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Analog Devices (ADI) was $0.76 and was paid out next on June 9, 2022.

