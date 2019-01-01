ñol

Adaptimmune Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:ADAP)
1.52
0.06[4.11%]
At close: May 27
1.52
00
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low1.4 - 1.54
52 Week High/Low1.26 - 6.86
Open / Close1.5 / 1.52
Float / Outstanding- / 162M
Vol / Avg.252K / 949.2K
Mkt Cap246.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.84
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.3
Total Float-

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Adaptimmune Therapeutics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Q
What date did I need to own Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Q
How much per share is the next Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

