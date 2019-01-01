Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting ADAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.37% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.00 to $3.00. The current price Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) is trading at is $1.52, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
