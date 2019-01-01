Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Adaptimmune Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 77.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $3.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.95% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|-0.26
|-0.24
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.30
|-0.24
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|96.45M
|1.37M
|1.36M
|1.83M
|Revenue Actual
|1.42M
|1.20M
|3.10M
|434.00K
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Adaptimmune Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Questions & Answers
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.24, which beat the estimate of $-0.25.
The Actual Revenue was $3.5M, which missed the estimate of $5.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.