Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 77.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $3.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 -0.26 -0.24 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.30 -0.24 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 96.45M 1.37M 1.36M 1.83M Revenue Actual 1.42M 1.20M 3.10M 434.00K

