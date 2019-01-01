ñol

Aduro Clean Technologies
(OTCQB:ACTHF)
0.40
-0.0306[-7.11%]
At close: May 27
Day High/Low0.4 - 0.43
52 Week High/Low0.27 - 1
Open / Close0.43 / 0.4
Float / Outstanding- / 48.9M
Vol / Avg.7.2K / 6.5K
Mkt Cap19.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.51
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

Aduro Clean Technologies (OTC:ACTHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Aduro Clean Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Aduro Clean Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Aduro Clean Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is Aduro Clean Technologies (OTCQB:ACTHF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Aduro Clean Technologies

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Aduro Clean Technologies (OTCQB:ACTHF)?
A

There are no earnings for Aduro Clean Technologies

Q
What were Aduro Clean Technologies’s (OTCQB:ACTHF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Aduro Clean Technologies

