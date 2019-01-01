QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.9K
Div / Yield
2.02/7.84%
52 Wk
23.71 - 33.47
Mkt Cap
6.8B
Payout Ratio
89.96
Open
-
P/E
11.83
EPS
0.67
Shares
265.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA completes construction and service activities for infrastructure and energy projects. In addition to infrastructure-related developments, the company constructs buildings and projects related to the mining sector. It has four operating segments: construction (majority of total revenue), industrial services, environment (primarily waste collection and cleaning services), and corporate. Its services revolve around industrial engineering and operating energy, industrial, and mobility infrastructures. Additional sales are generated from aftermarket services and contracts to perform upkeep on existing structures. Approximately half of total revenue derives from the Americas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ACS Actividades Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ACS Actividades (ACSAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ACS Actividades (OTCPK: ACSAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ACS Actividades's (ACSAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ACS Actividades.

Q

What is the target price for ACS Actividades (ACSAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ACS Actividades

Q

Current Stock Price for ACS Actividades (ACSAF)?

A

The stock price for ACS Actividades (OTCPK: ACSAF) is $25.7469 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:46:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ACS Actividades (ACSAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ACS Actividades.

Q

When is ACS Actividades (OTCPK:ACSAF) reporting earnings?

A

ACS Actividades does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ACS Actividades (ACSAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ACS Actividades.

Q

What sector and industry does ACS Actividades (ACSAF) operate in?

A

ACS Actividades is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.