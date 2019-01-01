Acreage Holdings (OTC:ACRHF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Acreage Holdings
Acreage Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRHF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting ACRHF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 677.78% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRHF) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Acreage Holdings maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Acreage Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Acreage Holdings was filed on March 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Acreage Holdings (ACRHF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.30 to $7.00. The current price Acreage Holdings (ACRHF) is trading at is $0.90, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
