Ascom Holding AG is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The company consists of a business unit, the purpose of which is to use its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide digitalized, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry, security, and retail sectors. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in the Americas and Asia, Australia, Africa.

Ascom Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ascom Holding (ACMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ascom Holding (OTCPK: ACMLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ascom Holding's (ACMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ascom Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Ascom Holding (ACMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ascom Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Ascom Holding (ACMLF)?

A

The stock price for Ascom Holding (OTCPK: ACMLF) is $13.75 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 17:43:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ascom Holding (ACMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ascom Holding.

Q

When is Ascom Holding (OTCPK:ACMLF) reporting earnings?

A

Ascom Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ascom Holding (ACMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ascom Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Ascom Holding (ACMLF) operate in?

A

Ascom Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.