ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ascom Holding
(OTCPK:ACMLF)
13.75
00
At close: Jan 20
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.01 - 13.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 36M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap494.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Ascom Holding (OTC:ACMLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ascom Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ascom Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Ascom Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ascom Holding (OTCPK:ACMLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Ascom Holding

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ascom Holding (OTCPK:ACMLF)?
A

There are no earnings for Ascom Holding

Q
What were Ascom Holding’s (OTCPK:ACMLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Ascom Holding

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.