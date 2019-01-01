ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Atco
(OTCPK:ACLLF)
35.92
-1.065[-2.88%]
At close: May 27
33.00
-2.9200[-8.13%]
After Hours: 8:30AM EDT
Day High/Low35.76 - 36.25
52 Week High/Low30.5 - 37.89
Open / Close36.25 / 35.92
Float / Outstanding- / 114.4M
Vol / Avg.9.5K / 5.6K
Mkt Cap4.1B
P/E18.06
50d Avg. Price35.43
Div / Yield1.47/4.09%
Payout Ratio70.85
EPS1.12
Total Float-

Atco (OTC:ACLLF), Dividends

Atco issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Atco generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.11%

Annual Dividend

$1.1449

Last Dividend

Dec 7, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Atco Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Atco (ACLLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atco. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on December 31, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Atco (ACLLF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atco (ACLLF). The last dividend payout was on December 31, 2018 and was $0.29

Q
How much per share is the next Atco (ACLLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atco (ACLLF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on December 31, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Atco (OTCPK:ACLLF)?
A

Atco has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Atco (ACLLF) was $0.29 and was paid out next on December 31, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.