Range
2.21 - 2.39
Vol / Avg.
121.1K/80.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.05 - 3.59
Mkt Cap
158.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
71.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 9, 2021, 2:52PM
Abaxx Technologies Inc is a technology company engaged in development and deployment of trust enabling internet protocols. The company has developed a console of modular applications that function as a control and command center for commodity traders, exchanges and marketplaces.

Abaxx Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abaxx Technologies (ABXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abaxx Technologies (OTCQX: ABXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abaxx Technologies's (ABXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Abaxx Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Abaxx Technologies (ABXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Abaxx Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Abaxx Technologies (ABXXF)?

A

The stock price for Abaxx Technologies (OTCQX: ABXXF) is $2.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abaxx Technologies (ABXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abaxx Technologies.

Q

When is Abaxx Technologies (OTCQX:ABXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Abaxx Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Abaxx Technologies (ABXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abaxx Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Abaxx Technologies (ABXXF) operate in?

A

Abaxx Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.