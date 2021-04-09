 Skip to main content

Abaxx Technologies Seeks To Raise $21.5M Via Upsized Bought Deal Financing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 2:52pm   Comments
Abaxx Technologies Seeks To Raise $21.5M Via Upsized Bought Deal Financing
  • Abaxx Technologies Inc (OTC: ABXXF) could raise gross proceeds of C$21.5 million via equity offering to institutional buyers in a private bought deal financing. The company will sell 5.6 million units at C$3.80 per unit.
  • Cormark Securities and BMO Capital Markets are the underwriters for the offering. The underwriters have an option to purchase additional shares up to 0.85 million, representing 15% of the offering size.
  • The offering was upsized from the previously announced C$15 million.
  • The offer price represents a discount of 6.2% to Abaxx's Thursday closing price of C$4.05 on the NEO exchange.
  • Each unit will consist of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one share at an exercise price of C$5.10 over two years.
  • Abaxx intends to use the offering proceeds for regulatory capital, working capital, and general corporate purposes.
  • It held $8.9 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: ABXXF shares traded lower by 2.48% at $3.15 on the OTC exchange on the last check Friday.

