Range
0.01 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
4.9M/3.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
3.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
245.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 2:32AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
AB International Group Corp is engaged in providing mobile application services. It designs mobile applications for movie trailer promotions. Its main business is sub-license a patent of video synthesis and release system for mobile communications equipment to smartphone apps and smartphone makers. The company is in the process of using the underlying technology to create a smartphone video mix app as well as a social video sharing platform.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AB Intl Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AB Intl Group (ABQQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AB Intl Group (OTCQB: ABQQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AB Intl Group's (ABQQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AB Intl Group.

Q

What is the target price for AB Intl Group (ABQQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AB Intl Group

Q

Current Stock Price for AB Intl Group (ABQQ)?

A

The stock price for AB Intl Group (OTCQB: ABQQ) is $0.0145 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AB Intl Group (ABQQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AB Intl Group.

Q

When is AB Intl Group (OTCQB:ABQQ) reporting earnings?

A

AB Intl Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AB Intl Group (ABQQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AB Intl Group.

Q

What sector and industry does AB Intl Group (ABQQ) operate in?

A

AB Intl Group is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.