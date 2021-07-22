2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
AB International Group
The Trade: AB International Group Corp. (OTC: ABQQ) CEO Chiyuan Deng acquired a total of 3,300,000 shares at an average price of $0.08. The insider spent $264,000.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: The company’s stock dipped 17% over the previous month.
What AB International Does: AB International Group Corp is engaged in providing mobile application services.
Barnwell Industries
The Trade: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (OTC: BRN) CFO Russell M Gifford purcahsed a total of 13,800 shares at an average price of $2.19. The insider paid $30,222.00 for the transactions.
What’s Happening: The company recently sold Barnwell Canada’s interests in certain natural gas and oil properties in the Spirit River area of Alberta, Canada.
What Barnwell Industries Does: The company is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, development, production and sales in Canada.
