Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
4.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
70.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Advanced BioMedical Technologies Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and the planned future marketing of self-reinforced, re-absorbable biodegradable internal fixation devices. The company manufactures its products using Polyamide, and it is used a variety of applications, which include orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage injuries, and reconstructive dental procedures. Its Polyamide products include screws, rods, and binding wires consist of enhanced fibers and high molecular polymers, which are designed to facilitate quick healing of complex fractures in many areas of the human skeletal system.

Advanced BioMedical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advanced BioMedical (ABMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advanced BioMedical (OTCPK: ABMT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Advanced BioMedical's (ABMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advanced BioMedical.

Q

What is the target price for Advanced BioMedical (ABMT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advanced BioMedical

Q

Current Stock Price for Advanced BioMedical (ABMT)?

A

The stock price for Advanced BioMedical (OTCPK: ABMT) is $0.07 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 15:04:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advanced BioMedical (ABMT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advanced BioMedical.

Q

When is Advanced BioMedical (OTCPK:ABMT) reporting earnings?

A

Advanced BioMedical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advanced BioMedical (ABMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advanced BioMedical.

Q

What sector and industry does Advanced BioMedical (ABMT) operate in?

A

Advanced BioMedical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.