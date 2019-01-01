Advanced BioMedical Technologies Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and the planned future marketing of self-reinforced, re-absorbable biodegradable internal fixation devices. The company manufactures its products using Polyamide, and it is used a variety of applications, which include orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage injuries, and reconstructive dental procedures. Its Polyamide products include screws, rods, and binding wires consist of enhanced fibers and high molecular polymers, which are designed to facilitate quick healing of complex fractures in many areas of the human skeletal system.