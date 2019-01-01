ñol

Advanced BioMedical Techs
(OTCPK:ABMT)
0.0111
00
At close: May 12
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding22.1M / 70.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 5.1K
Mkt Cap779.5K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Advanced BioMedical Techs (OTC:ABMT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Advanced BioMedical Techs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jul 31)

$0.2K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Advanced BioMedical Techs using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Advanced BioMedical Techs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Advanced BioMedical Techs (OTCPK:ABMT) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Advanced BioMedical Techs

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Advanced BioMedical Techs (OTCPK:ABMT)?
A

There are no earnings for Advanced BioMedical Techs

Q
What were Advanced BioMedical Techs’s (OTCPK:ABMT) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Advanced BioMedical Techs

