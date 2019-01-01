QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Ambase Corp is a US-based holding company. It holds an equity interest in a real estate development property through a joint venture agreement to purchase and develop the real property located in New York, New York.

Ambase Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ambase (ABCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ambase (OTCPK: ABCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ambase's (ABCP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ambase.

Q

What is the target price for Ambase (ABCP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ambase

Q

Current Stock Price for Ambase (ABCP)?

A

The stock price for Ambase (OTCPK: ABCP) is $0.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:03:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ambase (ABCP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 11, 2012.

Q

When is Ambase (OTCPK:ABCP) reporting earnings?

A

Ambase’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Ambase (ABCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ambase.

Q

What sector and industry does Ambase (ABCP) operate in?

A

Ambase is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.