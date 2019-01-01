ñol

Automated Bank Services
(OTCPK:ABANF)
5.801
00
At close: May 16
6.60
0.7990[13.77%]
After Hours: 3:11AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.25 - 9
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 40M
Vol / Avg.- / 8.3K
Mkt Cap232M
P/E18.66
50d Avg. Price6.35
Div / Yield0.28/4.75%
Payout Ratio60.58
EPS0.28
Total Float-

Automated Bank Services (OTC:ABANF), Dividends

Automated Bank Services issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Automated Bank Services generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Automated Bank Services Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Automated Bank Services (ABANF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Automated Bank Services.

Q
What date did I need to own Automated Bank Services (ABANF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Automated Bank Services.

Q
How much per share is the next Automated Bank Services (ABANF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Automated Bank Services.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Automated Bank Services (OTCPK:ABANF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Automated Bank Services.

