ATA Creativity Glb
(NASDAQ:AACG)
1.03
0.03[3.00%]
At close: May 27
0.9805
-0.0495[-4.81%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
Day High/Low0.96 - 1.17
52 Week High/Low0.88 - 4.75
Open / Close0.96 / 1.06
Float / Outstanding- / 31.6M
Vol / Avg.14.9K / 25.9K
Mkt Cap32.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.5
Total Float-

ATA Creativity Glb (NASDAQ:AACG), Dividends

ATA Creativity Glb issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ATA Creativity Glb generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.2%

Annual Dividend

$0.41

Last Dividend

Jun 12, 2017
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ATA Creativity Glb Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ATA Creativity Glb (AACG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ATA Creativity Glb. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.41 on June 15, 2017.

Q
What date did I need to own ATA Creativity Glb (AACG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ATA Creativity Glb (AACG). The last dividend payout was on June 15, 2017 and was $0.41

Q
How much per share is the next ATA Creativity Glb (AACG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ATA Creativity Glb (AACG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.41 on June 15, 2017

Q
What is the dividend yield for ATA Creativity Glb (NASDAQ:AACG)?
A

ATA Creativity Glb has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ATA Creativity Glb (AACG) was $0.41 and was paid out next on June 15, 2017.

