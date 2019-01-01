QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/19.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
14.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.34
EPS
-0.05
Shares
137.1M
Outstanding
Aberdeen International Inc is a resource investment company and merchant bank. It focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. The company seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

Aberdeen International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aberdeen International (AABVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aberdeen International (OTCPK: AABVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aberdeen International's (AABVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aberdeen International.

Q

What is the target price for Aberdeen International (AABVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aberdeen International

Q

Current Stock Price for Aberdeen International (AABVF)?

A

The stock price for Aberdeen International (OTCPK: AABVF) is $0.1051 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:40:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aberdeen International (AABVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aberdeen International.

Q

When is Aberdeen International (OTCPK:AABVF) reporting earnings?

A

Aberdeen International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aberdeen International (AABVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aberdeen International.

Q

What sector and industry does Aberdeen International (AABVF) operate in?

A

Aberdeen International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.