ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Aberdeen International
(OTCPK:AABVF)
0.0684
00
At close: May 23
0.04
-0.0284[-41.52%]
After Hours: 8:21AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.07 - 0.24
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 137.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 10.5K
Mkt Cap9.4M
P/E4.38
50d Avg. Price0.09
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Aberdeen International (OTC:AABVF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Aberdeen International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$-2.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Aberdeen International using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Aberdeen International Questions & Answers

Q
When is Aberdeen International (OTCPK:AABVF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Aberdeen International

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Aberdeen International (OTCPK:AABVF)?
A

There are no earnings for Aberdeen International

Q
What were Aberdeen International’s (OTCPK:AABVF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Aberdeen International

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.