Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wednesday, June 14, 2023: AMD, STZ, FUBO, WGO, NKLA

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Shares sold off on Tuesday as investors took profit ahead of a company event with AMD's CEO Lisa Su. At the early-afternoon event, Su highlighted several new chips being manufactured by AMD, including a chip which Su described as "the best CPU for AI," Genoa. Constellation Brands (STZ) - Owner of Modelo, among other beer and spirits brands. Modelo overtook Budweiser as the US's top-selling beer during the month of May, reports from Wednesday morning showed. fuboTV (FUBO) - A penny stock which one user in Benzinga Pro's lounge chat described as "breaking out of consolidation mode." Shares spent most of this year below the $2 level; shares broke above this level Tuesday morning. Winnebago Industries (WGO) - A play on the consumer and summer travel season. Winnebago will report quarterly results on Wednesday, June 21. Nikola (NKLA) - One of Wednesday's big winners. Shares of this penny stock were up 12% despite no news to justify the price action.