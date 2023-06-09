Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Friday, June 9, 2023: TSLA, GM, BRZE, EVGO, EVX

Tesla (TSLA) - Shares neared the $250 level, up about 6%, likely related to the addition of the stock to Wedbush's Best Ideas list. To hear more color from the research shop's call, tune into Benzinga's Stocks To Watch podcast on Twitter around market open. General Motors (GM) - The company announced it will collaborate with Tesla to integrate Tesla's charging port into its vehicles starting in 2025. Some traders attributed about a 3% move higher in GM shares to the Tesla charger news. Braze (BRZE) - One of Friday's most-discussed stocks by analysts on Wall Street. Shares were up about 12% following better-than-expected quarterly results and favorable guidance. The company is a provider of a customer engagement platform for e-commerce, retail, media and financial services. EVgo (EVGO) - One of Friday morning's biggest decliners. The stock was down nearly 9% on seemingly no news. As EVgo is an operator of an electric vehicle charging network in the US, there is a chance the stock could be down following the GM/Tesla news. VanEck Environmental Services ETF (EVX) - A low-volume exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on "the overall performance of companies involved in waste collection, transfer and disposal services, recycling services, soil remediation, wastewater management and environmental consulting services." The ETF could be a play amid the wildfires in Canada.