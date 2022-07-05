 Skip to main content

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tuesday, Jul. 5, 2022: RMED, RBCN, LEVI, DAL, TSM

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 05, 2022 9:40am   Comments
Today's 5 Stock Ideas:

  • Ra Medical Systems (RMED) - Shares up 55.5% premarket. The company announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its DABRA 2.0 catheter.

  • Rubicon Technology (RBCN) - Shares up 66% premarket. The company announced that it entered into a definitive stock purchase and sale agreement with Janel Corporation.

  • Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - The company reports Q2 earnings results on July 7th.

  • Delta Air Lines (DAL) - The company reports Q2 earnings on July 13th.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - The company reports Q2 earnings on July 14th.

 

