9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 9:12am   Comments
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock moved upwards by 11.8% to $0.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) shares increased by 11.61% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
  • Beachbody Co (NYSE:BODY) stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $593.0 million.
  • Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares moved upwards by 6.23% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) shares moved upwards by 5.84% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.7 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares moved upwards by 5.04% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million.

 

Losers

  • Holley (NYSE:HLLY) shares declined by 9.3% to $12.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) stock declined by 4.17% to $6.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.7 million.
  • Volta (NYSE:VLTA) shares declined by 3.31% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $440.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

