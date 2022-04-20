 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 9:11am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock rose 40.0% to $1.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.
  • AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) stock rose 23.84% to $6.7. The company's market cap stands at $437.9 million.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock moved upwards by 16.9% to $15.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) stock rose 15.28% to $2.64. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares rose 12.17% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock increased by 11.37% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.

Losers

  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) stock declined by 25.2% to $18.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $498.4 million.
  • Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) shares decreased by 11.53% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares decreased by 11.12% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
  • OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) stock decreased by 8.99% to $6.18. The company's market cap stands at $456.8 million.
  • SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock declined by 7.72% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares decreased by 7.02% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ALVR + ARCT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Piper Comments On Increased Interest To Invest In Arcturus, 'Incrementally Positive' On Argenx
Arcturus Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
Arcturus Therapeutics's Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com