12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock rose 40.0% to $1.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.
- AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) stock rose 23.84% to $6.7. The company's market cap stands at $437.9 million.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock moved upwards by 16.9% to $15.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) stock rose 15.28% to $2.64. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares rose 12.17% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock increased by 11.37% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.
Losers
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) stock declined by 25.2% to $18.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $498.4 million.
- Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) shares decreased by 11.53% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares decreased by 11.12% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) stock decreased by 8.99% to $6.18. The company's market cap stands at $456.8 million.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock declined by 7.72% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares decreased by 7.02% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
