12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 9:18am   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares moved upwards by 9.4% to $1.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million.
  • QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) shares moved upwards by 9.4% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million.
  • SES AI (NYSE:SES) shares moved upwards by 8.04% to $9.67. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock increased by 7.43% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares increased by 6.6% to $14.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.7 million.

Losers

  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares declined by 19.1% to $1.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares declined by 8.26% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares fell 6.81% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock fell 5.64% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $76.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) shares fell 5.24% to $5.79. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
  • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares declined by 3.6% to $18.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

