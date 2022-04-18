12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares moved upwards by 9.4% to $1.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million.
- QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) shares moved upwards by 9.4% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million.
- SES AI (NYSE:SES) shares moved upwards by 8.04% to $9.67. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock increased by 7.43% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares increased by 6.6% to $14.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.7 million.
Losers
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares declined by 19.1% to $1.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares declined by 8.26% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares fell 6.81% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock fell 5.64% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $76.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) shares fell 5.24% to $5.79. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares declined by 3.6% to $18.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
